McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

McKesson Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MCK traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.20. 11,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.07 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,233 shares of company stock worth $8,627,753 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

