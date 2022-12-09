Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Announces Not Available Dividend of $0.85

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) announced a Not Available dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Medigus Stock Performance

MDGS stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. Medigus has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Medigus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Medigus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.