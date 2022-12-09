MELI Kaszek Pioneer (NASDAQ:MEKA) Trading Up 0.3%

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 70,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional Trading of MELI Kaszek Pioneer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MELI Kaszek Pioneer

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

