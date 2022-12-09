Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

MRK stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 86,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,327. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

