Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Increased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 448.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $110.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $281.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

