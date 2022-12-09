Merk Investments LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Merk Investments LLC trimmed its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Gold Fields makes up approximately 20.6% of Merk Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Merk Investments LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $91,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,677,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,167,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,486,000 after buying an additional 1,954,759 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GFI opened at $11.22 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

Several analysts have commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

