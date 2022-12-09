Meter Governance (MTRG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $989,123.21

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $38.22 million and approximately $989,123.21 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00013225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,745,979 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.23881957 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $873,709.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

