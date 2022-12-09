Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,357.20.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD opened at $1,482.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,303.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,256.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

