MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.70.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

