Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

