Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.66

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.66 and traded as high as $32.63. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 37,194 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPB. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $510.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

