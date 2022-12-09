Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,598,155 shares traded.

Minoan Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.33 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 5.33.

About Minoan Group

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

