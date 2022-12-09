Mizuho Trims IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Target Price to $117.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $119.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

IDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $107.52 on Friday. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.