MKM Partners Boosts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $65.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIEN. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.47.

NYSE CIEN traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,380. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,287.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,287.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

