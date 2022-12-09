MKM Partners Raises AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $360.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AON. Raymond James lowered AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $299.63.

AON stock opened at $306.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.29. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

