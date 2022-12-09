Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.10 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Model N Trading Up 3.0 %

MODN stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $115,299.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 207,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $115,299.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 207,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

