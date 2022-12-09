Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.10 million. Model N also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Model N Trading Up 3.0 %

MODN stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $115,299.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 207,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $115,299.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 207,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,882,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.