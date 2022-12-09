Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.67 and last traded at $70.70. 347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Molson Coors Brewing Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.02.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

