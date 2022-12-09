Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Purchases $15,720.00 in Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,365,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,032,421.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 2,700 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $22,302.00.
- On Monday, December 5th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 2,200 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $16,676.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 7,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Prasad Gundumogula bought 15,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 9,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,720.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 11,200 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $132,608.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 256 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,345.92.
Mondee Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MOND opened at $8.12 on Friday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOND. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on MOND. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mondee in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Mondee Company Profile
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.
