MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MongoDB worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in MongoDB by 7,528.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 45,994 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $194.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $570.58.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.00.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

