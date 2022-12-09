Montchanin Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,975 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 416,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,029,408. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $290.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

