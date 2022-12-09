Montchanin Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,420 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 43,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.46. 68,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,008. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

