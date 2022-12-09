Montchanin Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 120,010 Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 120,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 2.9% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,964,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,429,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 868,743 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 513,842 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 496,903 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.49. 15,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,241,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.