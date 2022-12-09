Montchanin Asset Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,922 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.61. 36,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $675.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.42 and a 200 day moving average of $360.20.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
