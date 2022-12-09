Montchanin Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.20. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.05.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.