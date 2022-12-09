Montchanin Asset Management LLC Takes $3.62 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000. Home Depot makes up about 5.0% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 108,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $323.09. 65,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.11. The company has a market capitalization of $330.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.75.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

