Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $67.41 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,639. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,559.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,339,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 623.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 360,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 310,913 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $16,133,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 57.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 523,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 190,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.