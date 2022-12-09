Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KEY opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

