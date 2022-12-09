Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Shares of PB opened at $71.84 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $4,962,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,477,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

