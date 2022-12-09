Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 856,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after acquiring an additional 116,652 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.70. The company had a trading volume of 64,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,042. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.