Morgan Stanley Trims Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Target Price to €50.00

Befesa (OTC:BFSAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €51.00 ($53.68) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Befesa from €70.00 ($73.68) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Befesa Stock Performance
Befesa stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.13. Befesa has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $75.50.
About Befesa
Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.
