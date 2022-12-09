Morgan Stanley Trims U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price to $55.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Compass Point decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.47.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

