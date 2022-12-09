Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.17). 40,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 47,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Mpac Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £53.74 million and a PE ratio of 1,125.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 295.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.