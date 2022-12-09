Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock Position Lifted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.38% of Mueller Water Products worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MWA stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

