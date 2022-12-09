MUSE ENT NFT Price Tops $0.13 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $115.11 million and $14,097.16 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.14377883 USD and is down -20.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,016.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

