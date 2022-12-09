MUSE ENT NFT Trading Down 53.6% Over Last Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 53.6% lower against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $109.77 million and approximately $14,174.81 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $956.62 or 0.05579870 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00505939 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,184.63 or 0.30241463 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.14377883 USD and is down -20.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,016.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

