Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.30

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $1.95. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 48,583 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
