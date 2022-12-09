Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.30

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $1.95. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 48,583 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Further Reading

