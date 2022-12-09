NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) vs. Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Head-To-Head Survey

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and NanoVibronix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 1,033.58 -$4.83 million N/A N/A NanoVibronix $1.70 million 6.01 -$14.28 million N/A N/A

Heart Test Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoVibronix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.5% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A NanoVibronix -359.91% -124.33% -83.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heart Test Laboratories and NanoVibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 534.92%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats NanoVibronix on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally. NanoVibronix, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

