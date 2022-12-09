Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies comprises about 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. 282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $964.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.13. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,641,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 1,731 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $45,179.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,641,087.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

