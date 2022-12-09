National Bank Financial Increases Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$36.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Parkland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. Parkland has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

