National Bank Financial Trims Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Target Price to C$0.50

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GDDFF. Desjardins downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.60 to C$0.52 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $0.40 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.