National Bankshares Trims Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Target Price to C$0.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a sector perform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.02.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$0.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$32.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Goodfood Market has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$4.62.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

