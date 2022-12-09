National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NSA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.05%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

