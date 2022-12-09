Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Price Target Raised to €25.00

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($22.11) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GASNY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. 5,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,370. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

