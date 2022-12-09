Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Price Target Raised to €25.00

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.00 ($22.11) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GASNY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. 5,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,370. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
