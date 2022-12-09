Nblh Hits One Day Volume of $1,460.52 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Nblh has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Nblh token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Nblh has a market cap of $3.87 million and $1,460.52 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $955.00 or 0.05556837 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00507686 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.25 or 0.30345885 BTC.

Nblh Profile

Nblh’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00042003 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,359.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

