Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $35.45 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00010497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,692,614 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

