Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.64

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $5.15. Neonode shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 100,451 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

About Neonode

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

