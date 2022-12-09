Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.64

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $5.15. Neonode shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 100,451 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
