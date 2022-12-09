Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 6,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Network-1 Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.30.
Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
Further Reading
