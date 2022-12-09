NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.93

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.93 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 80.71 ($0.98). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.00), with a volume of 367,368 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.40) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised NewRiver REIT to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 90 ($1.10) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
NewRiver REIT Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £243.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.
NewRiver REIT Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at NewRiver REIT
In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman purchased 26,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.50 ($24,250.09).
About NewRiver REIT
NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
