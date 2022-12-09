NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Cut by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

