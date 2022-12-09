Nexum 1-Day Volume Reaches $271,954.78 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, Nexum has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $271,954.78 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nexum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $980.99 or 0.05731538 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00508583 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.07 or 0.30399499 BTC.

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.